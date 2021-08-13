Friday the 13th: An Unfortunate Look

News

A popular cultural phenomenon

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday the 13th has seeped into popular culture and become a notorious calendar date for Westerners, or it can be seen as just another day.

This superstition is mainly attributed to unlucky or tragic correlations throughout history, such as a thirteenth disciple being present at Jesus’ last supper and crucifixion. Other cultures consider 13 as a foreboding sign with their own historic tellings and superstitions.

While most Westerners consider 13 to be an unlucky number, countries such as Italy consider Friday the 17th as their own "sign of the devil," whereas Greek culture avoids Tuesday the 13th.

The number 12 can be seen as a common factor in everyday life: twelve months in a year, twelve hours on a clock, and the twelve astrological signs.

However, the superstition actually hasn’t been well known until the 19th century; and even more recently as made popular by the movie franchise of the same name.

Friday the 13th may have an uncertain origin, but there’s no doubt that the date will continue to be an icon in American culture, especially with those whom have triskaidekaphobia (fear of the number 13).