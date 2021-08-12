Skip to Content
YCSO Sergeant presented with Congressional Commendation

Rep. Paul Gosar recognizes Sgt. Edgar Guerra for outstanding service

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A sergeant with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has been recognized for outstanding service and selfless contributions to his community.

Rep. Gosar presents Sgt. Guerra with the "Unsung Hero" commendation

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), on Thursday presented Sgt. Edgar Guerra with the "Unsung Hero" Commendation to highlight Guerra's many contributions to the people of Yuma County.

Sgt. Guerra started his career with YCSO in July of 2009. In 2012, he was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, where he focused on sexual assaults, as well as domestic violence and child endangerment cases.

On Thursday, August 12, 2021, U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar presented Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) Sergeant Edgar Guerra with the 2021 Law Enforcement “Unsung Hero” Commendation. Sgt. Guerra received this award for his outstanding service and selfless contributions to the citizens of Yuma County. He earned the rank of sergeant in 2016, and was reassigned to the Patrol Bureau.

In 2019, Sheriff Leon Wilmot entrusted Guerra to develop and spearhead a new Intelligence Unit. The unit has become an integral asset to the Sheriff's Office and its partner agencies.

A statement from YCSO reads in part:

Sgt. Guerra is to be commended for his positive attitude, keen problem solving skills, and innovative ways to gather and utilize intelligence information.

-Statement from YCSO

Sheriff Wilmot joins Sgt. Guerra's law enforcement colleagues in congratulating him on the well-deserved recognition.

