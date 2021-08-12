YCSO Sergeant presented with Congressional Commendation

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A sergeant with the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) has been recognized for outstanding service and selfless contributions to his community.

Rep. Gosar presents Sgt. Guerra with the "Unsung Hero" commendation

Rep. Paul Gosar, (R-Ariz.), on Thursday presented Sgt. Edgar Guerra with the "Unsung Hero" Commendation to highlight Guerra's many contributions to the people of Yuma County.

Sgt. Guerra started his career with YCSO in July of 2009. In 2012, he was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau, where he focused on sexual assaults, as well as domestic violence and child endangerment cases.

In 2019, Sheriff Leon Wilmot entrusted Guerra to develop and spearhead a new Intelligence Unit. The unit has become an integral asset to the Sheriff's Office and its partner agencies.

A statement from YCSO reads in part:

Sgt. Guerra is to be commended for his positive attitude, keen problem solving skills, and innovative ways to gather and utilize intelligence information.

Sheriff Wilmot joins Sgt. Guerra's law enforcement colleagues in congratulating him on the well-deserved recognition.