Indonesia’s army stops ‘virginity tests’ on female recruits

AP National

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Human rights groups are welcoming Indonesia’s decision to stop abusive “virginity tests” on female army recruits seven years after the World Health Organization declared they had no scientific validity. The army chief of staff said during annual joint military drills with the United States that applicants should only be assessed on their ability to take part in physical training. He said the military would emphasize whether candidates have color blindness and the condition of their spines and hearts to ensure they are healthy. Human Rights Watch called for Indonesia’s navy and air force commanders to end the practice as well. In addition to Indonesia, HRW says the practice is used by security forces in Egypt, India and Afghanistan.