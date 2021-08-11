Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:24 PM

Flash Flood Warning in effect for Southwestern Yuma County

MGN

Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. MST for Southwestern Yuma County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warning just after 3 Wednesday afternoon. Doppler radar shows thunderstorm producing heavy rains. As much as two inches of rain has fallen in some locations.

The NWS says San Luis, Somerton, and Yuma County's southwestern farm lands are at particular risk for flash flooding.

The Weather Service reminds the public not to run the risk of driving through rushing waters. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay with KYMA.com, News 11, and 13 On Your Side for the information you need about this evolving weather situation.

Top Stories / Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content