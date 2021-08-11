Flash Flood Warning in effect for Southwestern Yuma County

News

Warning in effect until 7:00 p.m. MST

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A flash flood warning is in effect until 7:00 p.m. MST for Southwestern Yuma County.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the warning just after 3 Wednesday afternoon. Doppler radar shows thunderstorm producing heavy rains. As much as two inches of rain has fallen in some locations.

The NWS says San Luis, Somerton, and Yuma County's southwestern farm lands are at particular risk for flash flooding.

The Weather Service reminds the public not to run the risk of driving through rushing waters. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

