Attempted robbers arrested in Imperial

Two adults and a minor arrested after trying to rob cannabis delivery driver

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial Police Department arrested three suspects Tuesday morning for attempting to rob a cannabis delivery driver on July 29.

Damien Vargas, 19, was taken to Imperial County Jail and is being charged with attempted robbery, attempted murder and conspiracy. Evangelena Vargas, 44, was also taken to Imperial County Jail and charged with accessory to a crime.

A 17-year-old male was also taken into custody Tuesday morning. Because of his age, his name was not disclosed. He was similarly charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy. He was taken to the Imperial County Juvenile Hall Facility.

There has been no response for comment from the business or delivery driver who was involved in the attempted robbery. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information, call the Imperial Police Department at (760) 355-4327.