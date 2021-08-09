Calexico teachers threaten strike

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Teachers from the Associated Calexico Teachers (ACT) say they are ready to strike if that's what it takes to get more money.

A new study from the ACT shows 91% of union members would support a strike if negotiations failed. ACT emphasizes it hopes a strike won't be necessary.

Calexico teachers have been demanding a pay raise since June 9. The school district did offer educators a 14% increase, however, teachers say they feel offended by this. They say it's simply not sufficient.

Both the ACT and the Calexico Unified School District (CSUD) remain hopeful an agreement can be reached. However, time is running out, the school year starts August 23.

Teachers from other districts who support ACT say a strike would be the last resort. Daniel Nuñez is a high school teacher in Imperial County, he hopes a strike is not the end result.

"I think every teacher would avoid the strike, because at that point so many people are being hurt, including students," Nuñez said.

It's been four years since Calexico teachers got their last raise. They say they're low on patience. They feel it's important their voices be heard.

ACT and the school district will meet again on August 11 to continue negotiations.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary continues his coverage of the situation beginning on the Early Edition at 5 p.m.