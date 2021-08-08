California wildfire smoke continues to fill Nevada skies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - An issue was sent out by the Clark County Department warning Las Vegas residents of any dangers stemming from California's wildfires.

Smoke from Northern California covered Nevada's skyline to the point where the well-known strip was no longer visible.

Despite wearing masks, residents were warned that staying outside can cause a shortness of breath and may induce coughing.

Aime O'Neal, a Las Vegas resident, expressed, "It is definitely tougher to wear a mask today, with the humidity it makes it extremely hard for me to breathe."

It is advised to keep any windows closed and reduce any outside activities to a minimum.