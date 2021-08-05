Somerton woman hospitalized after car veers off road in Somerton

News

Woman suffered damage to spine, claimed she was unable to move

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unidentified female driver is in the hospital after her vehicle veered off the road and into a nearby field on Thursday morning in Somerton.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department responded to a call around 8 a.m. of a car collision on County 19th and Avenue B. On the way, they were redirected to a single vehicle rollover on County 18½ and Somerton Avenue.

Once on scene, they found a grey Nissan that had rolled multiple times with a woman inside. The car landed in a nearby agricultural field.

Paramedics were able to transport her to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), and confirm the driver suffered damage to her spine and was unable to move.

It's unclear what caused the car to veer off the road.

The incident remains under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).