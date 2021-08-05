‘Boxes 4 Bees’ project helps local bee hive population

News

Nikki's Chickies Farm is leading an effort to help Yuma's bee population, and citizens are helping out big time

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While some people may look at a beehive and think to call pest control, there are other options, like helping the Boxes 4 Bees project at Nikki’s Chickies Farm in Yuma.



The farm provides services like relocation for hives in areas they shouldn't be.

At the farm, the bees are placed in a wooden bee box that can house the beehive, where they can continue to live and operate like normal.

However, due to lumber prices increasing over the past year, the cost for the boxes has gone up.

This has caused owner, Nicole Burns of Nikki’s Chickies Farm, to ask for help from the community.

She says the "Boxes 4 Bees" project, allows people to sponsor a box to help house a relocated beehives.

“This year I was like I really need boxes, let’s put this project out let’s see what the community thinks, and we’ve had a huge, overwhelmingly good response which is pretty awesome,” Burns said.



In addition to simply helping a hive, each box can also be customized. Those who sponsor a box will have the choice to either paint the box themselves or have a local artist put their own twist on it. The custom artwork features local landmarks and other local businesses.

The project has allowed for the hives that Burns currently has to keep on growing without issue, she said.



“It sucks seeing your hives grow and you’re not able to give them what they need you know, you need to give them boxes, you need to let them continue to get bigger, so it definitely is very awesome how the community is helping us,” Burns said.



So far, over 30 boxes have been sponsored.