Border wall contractors attacked while making repairs

Workers say group threw rocks at them from south side of fencing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Contractors working on the border wall say a group of people attacked them while they made repairs to the border wall.

The workers say they were repairing a stretch of fencing along the Sanchez Canal near San Luis Tuesday morning, when a group of people on the south side of the barrier began pelting them with rocks.

The contractors moved out of range of the rocks until the group dispersed. No one got hurt, and no equipment got damaged.