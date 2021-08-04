Yuma and Imperial Firefighters return from CA wildfires

News

The Dixie Fire has consumed more than 253,000 acres and is 35 percent contained

YUMA, Ariz. (CBS 13) - After a little more than two weeks battling raging wildfires in California, fire crews from Yuma and Imperial are heading home.

A fire engine along with a team from the Yuma Fire Department left July 20 to meet up with an Imperial Valley strike team and engine in the valley, before heading to Northern California. The majority of their time was spent around Quincy, California.

Both crews assisted with the Dixie Fire that has consumed more than 253,000 acres. It is 35 percent contained. They were relocated to another fire about a week in.