Pedestrian flown to Phoenix hospital after collision on Pacific Avenue

Yuma police say person walked into truck's path

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMAK, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a collision that sent one person to a Phoenix hospital in critical condition.

It happened on the railroad overpass in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue just before 3:30 Wednesday morning. YCSO says a tow truck was heading north when a person stepped off the sidewalk and into the truck's path. The driver could not avoid hitting the person.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries and was flown to Phoenix for treatment.

Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. They ask anyone with information to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.