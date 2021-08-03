Minivans making a comeback across U.S.

News

(KYMA, CNN Newsource) - A vehicle that has been deemed uncool is now filling driveways.

The minivan is experiencing a major comeback.

According to a report from Cox Automotive, minivans sold for 8% above the sticker price last month.

By comparison, cars, trucks and SUV's all sold at sticker price during that same period.

Many consumers say the minivan's cargo and passenger space, high seats and sliding doors make them attractive.

Right now, there are only four automakers who offer minivans in the U.S.

One of them, Chrysler, recently made updates to its Pacifica van, by giving it a new front face and an improved interior.