Drug tunnel found by Mexicali Police near U.S.-Mexico border

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mexicali Police recently discovered a drug tunnel just a few feet from the U.S.-Mexico border close to the Gran Plaza outlets in Calexico.

Officials said the tunnel is only partially built. It is 33 feet deep and about 240 feet long.

Once source who wished to remain anonymous tells News 11 that loud noises were heard from the house where the tunnel was located.

"A machine was heard a lot for more than a month, the noise lasted like a week. We did not know what it was and where the noise came from, until today when we looked at the surveillance of the police and the soldiers and they cordoned off the area. There was the rumor among the neighbors that it was a drug tunnel, when you heard the noise of the machine you did not look at the type of machine it was, because everything was inside the house." said the anonymous source.

The source also said that a family was living inside the house, and never raised any suspicions from fellow neighbors regarding any type of illegal activity.

So far, Mexicali police have arrested 5 people who they believe are connected to the tunnel.