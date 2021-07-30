Local firefighters continue to battle massive wildfire in Northern California
Dixie Fire has grown to more than 240,000 acres
CHICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Crews of firefighters from the Desert Southwest continue to battle a raging wildfire in Northern California. On Friday, they shared some pictures and video from along the area in which they're workingl
The Dixie Fire has now scorched more than 24,000 acres of land in Butte and Plumas Counties. It's destroyed more than 60 buildings, and damaged another nine. The wildfire is currently only 23% contained.
RELATED: Yuma, Imperial County fire departments deploy units against CA wildfire
On July 20th, both the El Centro Fire and Yuma Fire Departments sent engine companies to the fire.
Local crews are mainly focusing on structure protection. The video above shows them using a railroad track to stretch more than 10,000 feet of hose to help secure a subdivision. The strike team shown is made up of firefighters and engines from El Centro, Holtville, and Yuma.
Firefighters say they've seen an outpouring of support from the communities to which they're providing protection.
The local fire crews are expected to return home to the Desert Southwest early next week.
