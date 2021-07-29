Off-duty BP agent stops alleged carjacking

News

Border patrol says the agent witnessed a local pastor being assaulted and jumped into action

WESTMORLAND, Calif. (CBS 13) - While on his way to work last Sunday, border patrol agent Roy Rosas witnessed an alleged carjacking in Westmorland. According to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol, the off-duty agent stopped and was able to help a citizen whose car was allegedly broken into by a 24-year old.

The agent witnessed the victim, a local church pastor, being assaulted around 12:45 p.m. by the suspect who was attempting to take the pastor's car. That's when agent Rosas intervened and a short fight ensued between the agent, the suspect, and the pastor.

The 24-year-old was removed from the pastor's vehicle and detained until Westormorland Police could arrive.

“As sworn officers, Border Patrol Agents risk their lives every day both on and off-duty,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Agent Rosa's actions demonstrated just that and brought great credit upon himself and the U.S. Border Patrol.”

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries before being booked into the county jail.