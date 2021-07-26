Eye on Jobs: Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham says soft skills are vital

News

Soft Skills are the very essence of who you are and can benefit you in the long run

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - When it comes to putting your resume together there's the old standard which entails listing your job history and education.

But, our experts with the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona say that you may be leaving out some key details. According to Lea Soto-Graham, a career specialist with the Goodwill Career Center in Yuma 'Soft Skills' makes up who you are as a person.

Now, 'Soft Skills' can come from a number of origins. You could have been a Boy/Girl Scout, played sports, or been a member of a club.

Those activities would have helped you develop and instill the very qualities that made up who you are. Responsibility, reliability, and attention to detail maybe some of the qualities that your future employer is looking for.

Soto-Graham says don't leave anything that shows would-be employers your caliber out of your resume. Once, you've made it to the interview, show your next employer how those skills will benefit their team.

If you're interested in fine-tuning your skills the Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona offer workshops to help job seekers develop their Soft Skills.