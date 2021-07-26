Education drive helps local students stock up head of school year

News

CBS 13's Luis Lopez explains how students are getting their supplies for the upcoming school year

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Students of all ages will be getting a whole lot more than just pencils this year, thanks to the efforts of local citizens, students will be completely prepared to go back to the classroom.

After a year of online learning, students will be heading back to schools, and now, many won't have to worry about having what they need to succeed.

San Luis resident Gary Snyder is leading the effort to help ease students back into school.

"Theres a lot of people that need the help, and that’s what we’re here for," Snyder said.

For two years now, Snyder has put together an education drive to get local students school supplies for the upcoming school year. Last year was the first time Snyder ran the event. He says that the pandemic motivated him to help kids.

“When I noticed that everything was going through in zoom or online, I did a drive as well a week after the one in Yuma for our residents here locally because right now this is probably the most urban hit district,” Snyder said.

But now the event is much bigger, and with the items students will be receiving they are sure to be set up to start the year strong. Students will be getting supplies like laptop cases, pencil cases, water bottles, binders, folders and pencils.

The event will be done completely from Snyder’s house, where parents can line up to receive the items.

When getting to Snyder’s house people can expect to see things like a DJ and plenty of volunteers that are all happy to help the cause, like local teacher Laura Herrera.

We just want to help out students because we know it’s been a hard year and yeah I'm very supportive of Gary’s idea," Herrera said.

Anthony Sampson, another volunteer, says that he knows why there is a need for events like this.

"Well I mean you got to understand there’s a lot of children that can’t afford to get school supplies so this is going to be very important to help them especially, there’s nothing like going to class unprepared," Sampson said.

Kids aren’t the only ones that can get the freebies. There are bags for junior high, high school, and even college students as well. Parents and teachers can also get a free bag of Starbucks coffee.

The event will be held this Saturday, July 24 at Snyder's house over at 2416 East Aguirre St. in San Luis.

People can start lining up around 7:00 a.m., and the event will last until 9:00 a.m.