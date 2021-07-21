Suspected arsonist in Yuma motel fire back in court

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A suspected arsonist in connection with the Fifth Avenue motel fire was back in court Wednesday afternoon, where both the state and defense debated her sentencing.

The defense brought in a psychologist to speak on Jamie Tennyson's psych evaluation.

The doctor referenced a long history of psychiatric disorders stemming from a major car accident that Tennyson was involved in when she was a teenager.

According to testimony, she spent nearly eight weeks in the hospital suffering a traumatic brain injury.

The psychologist said the combination between the disorders and long-time use of drugs could have potentially played a role in her mental state the day of the fire.

Tennyson's mother-in-law also made an appearance inside the courtroom, and eventually got on the witness stand where she claimed her daughter-in-law would not get the proper help she needs if she remained behind bars.

The prosecution pushed hard on Tennyson's use of drugs and alcohol, and said she has shown no remorse for the victims displaced.

Tennyson will be back in court for sentencing next month, and could face up to three and a half years in prison.