Yuma welcomes home fallen officer

News

Remains of Agent Ruben Facio brought home by fellow officers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sight unlike any other, the lights catch your eye and draws you in. But, soon you realize that the parade of law enforcement vehicles is escorting a hearse.

Regardless, if the person in the hearse is a total stranger, you feel a loss. He or she was a protector and officer of peace and they're no longer standing watch.

That was the feeling for Arizonans and visitors alike. Early in the day, a procession left Maricopa County and headed east.

In the hearse was a veteran agent with the United States Customs and Border Protection. According to his family and friends, Agent Ruben Facio had been hospitalized at a Phoenix hospital when he passed.

Facio's family had created a Gofundme account to help pay for medical costs and unfortunately funeral costs.

Since being a veteran of the Department of Homeland Security his remains were escorted past the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector headquarters where agents, staff, and family saluted the hearse as it passed.