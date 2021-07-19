Yuma welcomes home fallen officer
Remains of Agent Ruben Facio brought home by fellow officers
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's a sight unlike any other, the lights catch your eye and draws you in. But, soon you realize that the parade of law enforcement vehicles is escorting a hearse.
Regardless, if the person in the hearse is a total stranger, you feel a loss. He or she was a protector and officer of peace and they're no longer standing watch.
That was the feeling for Arizonans and visitors alike. Early in the day, a procession left Maricopa County and headed east.
In the hearse was a veteran agent with the United States Customs and Border Protection. According to his family and friends, Agent Ruben Facio had been hospitalized at a Phoenix hospital when he passed.
Facio's family had created a Gofundme account to help pay for medical costs and unfortunately funeral costs.
Since being a veteran of the Department of Homeland Security his remains were escorted past the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector headquarters where agents, staff, and family saluted the hearse as it passed.
Comments