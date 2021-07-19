Rising COVID-19 cases activates indoor mask recommendation

News

Vaccination or not, the ICPHD is recommending resident to mask up when indoors -- News 11's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) is recommending residents to wear a mask when indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

On Friday, ICPHD warned residents of the rise in case numbers. Specifically in young people 17 and younger. That particular age group makes up for almost a third of new cases in the last two weeks.

This has triggered ICPHD to recommend wearing masks when indoors.

Maria Maya, a manager at Treasure Maya Store in El Centro, says she knows she can’t make customers wear a mask but wearing her mask is still a priority for her.

“It’s not necessary if you don’t want it but I want to use mine for my health,” said Maya.

Maya is still taking COVID-19 seriously. She believes masks are the best defense to help the spread of Coronavirus.

Ana Louisa Molina, a resident in Imperial County, said it’s important for her to still wear her mask.

“Personally, I wear mine still because I live with a grandmother who doesn’t have an immune system,” said Molina.

As of Monday, the current number of cases is at 106 for Imperial County.

