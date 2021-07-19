Coroner releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Calexico

News

Police say man was stabbing another person at the time

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office Coroner Unit on Monday identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Calexico last month.

ICSO says an officer opened fire on, and killed, 65-year-old Manuel Rojas Barajas on June 14. Calexico Police say Barajas was stabbing another person with a knife when they arrived at a bus stop near Third Street and Paulin Avenue. Officers say they ordered him to drop the knife. They say he refused, and one officer opened fire.

Paramedics took Barajas to the hospital, but he did not survive. ICSO withheld his name pending notification of next of kin. That finally happened on Monday.

The case remains under investigation. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave.