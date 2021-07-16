Associate Dean says “no time, like the present” to become a Matador!

News

Arizona Western College prepares to host Registration Fest

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Associate Dean for South County Services Susanna Zambrano wants anyone and everyone to consider enrolling in college. On Tuesday, July 20, Arizona Western College will host its Reg Fest at their Somerton Campus.

Zambrano says with the pandemic on its tail end and more people looking to better themselves, this is the perfect time to return to school.

During the school's Reg Fest registration, benefit and financial aid specialists will be on hand. A complete list of the school's curriculum will be on display with on-site staff to answer any questions.

Those interested in attending can register prior to the event, and schedule a time to meet with an enrollment specialist.