ICSO: Crime syndicate bust turns up stolen merchandise and child porn

Deputies take 15 into custody on numerous felony charges - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KECY, KYMA) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) says it has uncovered a slew of crimes, and made more than a dozen arrests in connection with them.

ICSO announced Thursday, deputies arrested 15 members of a criminal organization. ICSO says its investigators also recovered $200,000 worth of stolen goods, and a stash of child pornography.

The suspects are accused of stealing items from agricultural businesses throughout Imperial County. Deputies say the intensive investigation began in March, with a simple traffic stop.

ICSO Investigators Manuel Cacatian and Geraldo Acuna

Investigators say that led them to several homes where the group housed the stolen goods, before selling them and using a portion of the cash to buy drugs. They say they also found child pornography in at least one property, but offered few details on that aspect of the case.

Investigator Manuel Cacatian told 13 On Your Side the organization has ties to Mexicali, Baja California, as well as here in Imperial County.

“During our investigation, I’d say over a period over a month or two, after going through different cases that we were issued or looking into, we were able to identify those individuals,” said Cacatian.

Investigators found stolen items dating as far back as two years ago. They say the group targeted a total of eight agricultural companies.

“Some residential houses were broken into and commercial businesses were also broken into. They were also breaking into storage containers,” said Cacatian.

The majority of the suspects face theft and check fraud charges. Only one person is charged with possession of child pornography.