New grant money will help housing crisis in Imperial Valley

California announced it will allot grant money to develop new housing for low income and farm workers in Imperial Valley - News 11's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KECY, KYMA) - Over $9 million has been allocated toward low income housing in Imperial County.

It was announced on Monday that the state awarded Calexico and Heber the Joe Serna Jr. Farmworker Housing Grant.

The $9 million will go to new construction for low income and farmworkers in Imperial County, specifically focusing on Heber and Calexico.

This is new grant is something Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia has worked toward securing for Imperial County.

“These are very specific projects, for very specific economic targeted population. In this case, we’re talking about farm workers,” said Garcia.

The projects will be overseen by the construction company, Pacific Southwest Community Development Corporation.

Assemblymember Garcia expects the project to start in the next six months or so. It’s something that he is excited to celebrate.

In the last 18 months, Garcia said over $40 million has been secured to help the low income and farm workers housing crisis in Imperial County. He said it's important to make sure residents in the valley have proper housing.

Wednesday on the Early Edition, News 11's Vince Ybarra brings you the latest on this housing win for low income and farm workers.