Imperial County Office of Education provides summer meals for students

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Office of Education has updated its Summer 2021 Meal Sites for Students list. The new directory not only includes times and locations, but also opportunities for other students within each respective community.

Calexico Unified School District (CUSD)

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7–9 a.m.

William Moreno Jr. High, 1202 Kloke Rd.

Jefferson Elementary, 1120 E 7th St.

Kennedy Gardens, 2300 Rockwood Ave.

On Tuesdays, food will be distributed for Tuesday and Wednesday; whereas for Thursdays, food will be distributed for Thursday, Friday and Monday.

The meal distribution at William Moreno Jr. High, Jefferson Elementary and Kennedy Gardens will be for any child 18 and under within the community of Calexico. Breakfast, lunch and supper will be provided with a 2-3 days supply of distribution.

If a family has children in multiple schools, meals may be picked up at on school for all children. CUSD's summer meal program ends on Friday, July 30.

Meadows Union School District (MUSD)

Mondays and Thursdays, 8-10 a.m.

Meadows School, 2059 Bowker Rd.

El Centro County Life Mobile Park, 375 Ross Ave.

El Centro Palm Villa Mobile Park, 1250 Even Hewes Hwy.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, with multiple meals being dispersed during each distribution. MUSD is also offering deliveries until their meal program ends on Thursday, July 15.

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District (SPVUSD)

Fridays, 9:30 – 10:45 a.m.

San Pasqual Valley High, 676 Baseline Rd.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, with a week's supply being dispersed at a time. SPVUSD's summer meal program ends on Friday, July 30.

El Centro Elementary School District (ECESD)

July 16, July 23, July 30, August 3, August 13 and August 20; 7-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King, 1950 Villa Ave.

Harding Elementary, 950 S 7th St.

Hedrick Elementary, 550 S Waterman Ave.

Washington Elementary, 223 S 1st St.

Kennedy Middle School, 900 N 6th St.

The District will provide a weekly meal package including 7 breakfasts and 7 lunches. CUSD's summer meal program ends Friday, August 20.

Children do not need to be present for pickup. However, the District may enforce a maximum of 4 meals per vehicle, unless all children are present or the parent has ECESD meal cards for each student.

Friday's meals are open to the El Centro community for children 0 to 18 years old.

Delivery options are also available for those whom cannot make it in person; please call (760) 353-9617, ext. 7011 or 7010 if interested.

For a complete mapping of all five schools, please click here.

Although feeding is scheduled from 7-11 a.m., a location may pack up early if food has been completely distributed.

If you have questions or any hardship with picking up meals, please contact Director of Child Nutrition, Molly Diaz at (760)353-9617 ext. 7011 or Ted Moreno, Child Nutrition Supervisor at ext. 7010.

Westmorland Union Elementary School (WUES)

Monday-Sunday, 9– 11 a.m.

Westmorland Elementary School, 200 South C St.

6th & G Street

2nd & G Street

Breakfast and lunch will be provided, with only a single meal being dispersed at a time. MUSD is also offering deliveries until their meal program ends on Friday, July 30.

PLEASE NOTE: It is fraudulent to pick up meals from more than one site or on more than one day. This includes other school districts.