Wells Fargo shuts down consumer credit lines

News

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Wells Fargo has angered many customers after notifying them that they are shutting down one of its popular credit products.

The bank notified customers who use its personal lines of credit no more money is available to them.

People who used that credit offering could borrow up to $100,000 for things like home repairs or to consolidate credit card debt.

In a notice to customers about the closure, Wells Fargo warned it could impact their credit scores and that gained the attention of Senator Elizabeth Warren, who slammed the decision on Twitter and called the bank incompetent.

She was also a key figure when Wells Fargo admitted to opening millions of fake accounts and int 2017 publicly told the bank's CEO that he "should be fired."

A Wells Fargo spokesman says customers who previously used its personal lines of credit should now use credit cards and personal loans instead.