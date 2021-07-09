Imperial Valley pays tribute to fallen deputy
Deputy Anthony Redondo died in the line of duty on June 27
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Services for a young Imperial County Sheriff's Deputy killed in a traffic crash will be held Friday night and Saturday morning.
25-year-old Deputy Anthony Redondo died in late June after a crash at Forrester and Aten Roads outside Imperial. Redondo was on his way to a call in Seeley at the time of the wreck. Five other people got hurt in the crash.
RELATED: ICSO deputy dies in crash while responding to call
A viewing for Deputy Redondo will be held Friday night at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. His funeral mass and services begin at 8 at Southwest High School, with his burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Imperial County Fairground following the interment.
KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will provide coverage of Saturday's tributes to the deputy.
|Remembering Deputy Anthony Redondo
|Viewing - Friday, July 9, 2021, 7-9pm
|Saint Mary's Catholic Church
795 Brucherie Road, El Centro
|Funeral Mass & Services - Saturday, July 10, 2021,
|Mass: 8-9am
Funeral Services: 9-10am
|Southwest High School Auditorium
2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
|Burial Services (following services)
|Evergreen Cemetery
201 E. Gillett Street, El Centro
|Celebration of Life (following burial)
|I.V. Fairgrounds - Casa Manana Building
200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial
