Imperial Valley pays tribute to fallen deputy

Deputy Anthony Redondo died in the line of duty on June 27

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Services for a young Imperial County Sheriff's Deputy killed in a traffic crash will be held Friday night and Saturday morning.

25-year-old Deputy Anthony Redondo died in late June after a crash at Forrester and Aten Roads outside Imperial. Redondo was on his way to a call in Seeley at the time of the wreck. Five other people got hurt in the crash.



A viewing for Deputy Redondo will be held Friday night at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. His funeral mass and services begin at 8 at Southwest High School, with his burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Imperial County Fairground following the interment.

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will provide coverage of Saturday's tributes to the deputy.