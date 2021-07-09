Skip to Content
Imperial Valley pays tribute to fallen deputy

ICSO

Deputy Anthony Redondo died in the line of duty on June 27

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Services for a young Imperial County Sheriff's Deputy killed in a traffic crash will be held Friday night and Saturday morning.

25-year-old Deputy Anthony Redondo died in late June after a crash at Forrester and Aten Roads outside Imperial. Redondo was on his way to a call in Seeley at the time of the wreck. Five other people got hurt in the crash.


A viewing for Deputy Redondo will be held Friday night at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Centro. His funeral mass and services begin at 8 at Southwest High School, with his burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Imperial County Fairground following the interment.

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13 will provide coverage of Saturday's tributes to the deputy.

Remembering Deputy Anthony Redondo
Viewing - Friday, July 9, 2021, 7-9pm
Saint Mary's Catholic Church
795 Brucherie Road, El Centro
Funeral Mass & Services - Saturday, July 10, 2021,
Mass: 8-9am
Funeral Services: 9-10am
Southwest High School Auditorium
2001 Ocotillo Drive, El Centro
Burial Services (following services)
Evergreen Cemetery
201 E. Gillett Street, El Centro
Celebration of Life (following burial)
I.V. Fairgrounds - Casa Manana Building
200 E. 2nd Street, Imperial
