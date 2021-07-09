Helping the homeless in Calexico

News

With limited resources in Calexico, one Imperial Valley resident feels a responsibility to help the homeless community - 13 On Your Side’s Vince Ybarra reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KEYC, KYMA) - Triple digit temperatures are expected this weekend in Imperial County, and people are going to be looking for ways to cool down.

The City of Calexico currently has one cooling center for residents to use while avoiding the heat, according to The City of Calexico City Manager, Miguel Figueroa.

The Calexico Community Center is open for residents. Unfortunately, the water station is closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People can use the community center to relax and beat the heat.

Because of limited resources, Maribel Padilla, President of the Brown Bag Coalition, goes out on the days where temperatures reach triple digits to supply to the homeless.

“I’ve been doing this for the last six years, it’s like their my family,” said Padilla

Padilla says she even spends holidays with the homeless community in Calexico. She says during the most troubling times, the homeless is often forgotten.

Spaces for cool centers are limited in Calexico. The city mayor said additional locations will become available once more public facilities open.

