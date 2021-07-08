A local motorcycle group plans to remember a fallen rider in a very special way

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For years, Roy Maroniuk hosted a biker barbecue in Yuma, raising money for area nonprofits. The event was postponed in 2020, because of the pandemic.

In late December of 2020 Maroniuk passed away.

Maroniuk was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association. So, when things began to open up, friends of the lost rider decided to host his event in his memory.

On July 24th, the Damascus Road Ministries will host the first Roy Maroniuk Memorial Biker Barbecue. The event is set to take place at their charterhouse on the corner of 24th Street and Kennedy Lane. The event is set to go from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

All motorcycle riders are welcome and the public is also more than welcome to take part in the event. The group plans on having motorcycle games, food, music, and crafts for the kids.

The barbecue is free to enter, they'll have food and drinks for sale as well as a raffle. But, if you're interested they plan on having a Chili Cookoff which that comes with a $2.00 registration fee.

Now, they still need sponsors for their raffle. So, if you or your company are interested in donating items, you can contact the group on its social media page.

All proceeds from this event will go to help Amberly's Place.