YCSO arrests man after barricading himself in home with firearm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says deputies took a 33-year-old man into custody Tuesday morning, after responding to a report of a residential disturbance by a suspect making threats and displaying a firearm.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Palm Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies say they discovered a suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, carrying a firearm. Surrounding neighbors were evacuated from the area.

YCSO says initial investigation found that the suspect confronted another male at the residence, threatening him with a firearm. The victim was able to flee and contact law enforcement. The male suspect later surrendered, exiting the residence and taken into custody.

The YCSO Criminal Investigation Bureau then secured a search warrant to enter the residence where the firearm was later recovered. No injuries were reported, and an investigation remains underway.

The 33-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangerment and domestic violence. News 11 will not identify the individual until he has been formally charged in court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427, or you can submit an anonymous tip by dialing 78-CRIME. An anonymous tip can also be submitted on YCSO's website.