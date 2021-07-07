Governor Newsom announces $1.1B ‘Clean California’ initiative

News

RICHMOND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Gavin Newsom (D - Calif.) on Wednesday announced his plan to clean up streets across the Golden State.

Dubbed the 'Clean California' initiative, Newsom said the plan is meant to complement the state's $12 billion homeless plan, by focusing on finding safer housing alternatives for people living in encampments.

"Today, we're announcing a commitment over one point one billion dollars to clean up and beautify the streets, thoroughfares, entrances and exits and transit centers all across the state of California", said Newsom while announcing the initiative in Richmond.

To learn more about the Governor's plan and how the Governor's Office is looking to cooperate with local governments, you can find an outline of the initiative on the Governor's Office website.