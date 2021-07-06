Valley wildfires now 90% contained

News

Two blazes blacken more than 550 acres - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KECY, KYMA) - Crews from across Imperial County have gained the upper hand on a pair of brushfires that broke out Monday night. They now have them 90% contained.

The first blaze started just after 5 Monday afternoon along Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake just outside Brawley. That fire blackened more than 150 acres of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service land.

Around 9, crews got word of another brushfire in the south Valley. It was burning towards Calexico.

“During the stage of that fire, we got another report of a fire here on La Bruchie and Ferral Road and Kuebler is the cross street. Units started coming here, once they got on scene, they realized the fire was intense,” said Imperial County Battalion Chief Danny Stauf

Stauf said crews had to divert their resources quickly. They even called in a strike team from San Diego to help them beat back the flames.

“The fire was moving so quick and the vegetation was so thick down at the river bottom, we were concerned it was going to continue jumping the bridges,” said Stauf.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire near Calexico was at 90 percent containment/ South La Brouchie Road leading into Ferral Road is blocked off and is expected to be open Tuesday evening.

Stauf warns residents in the area to proceed with caution.

“To the residents, if you can, just try and avoid the area right now. I know it’s hard if you’re heading to go to work,” he said.

The fires didn't damage any structures. Stauf said local firefighters are thankful to the strike team for its help.