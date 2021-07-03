‘Robust lithium economy’ via Salton Sea is ‘becoming a reality more and more each day’

Top Stories

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Controlled Thermal Resources Limited (CTR) announced Friday commercial collaborations with General Motors (GM) to supply the automotive manufacturer through a multi-million-dollar investment.

CTR would sustainably produce Lithium through their Hell’s Kitchen Lithium and Power development, located in the Salton Sea Geothermal Field.

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-56) applauds this collaborative effort to bring attention to the Salton Sea, while simultaneously driving the economy.

"Our efforts to galvanize a thriving, robust lithium economy in our Salton Sea region are becoming a reality more and more each day," expressed Asm. Garcia. "With the ability to meet one-third of the global lithium demand, our Imperial County, Salton Sea area, can take center stage in the future of our domestic lithium supply chain. This strategic agreement between Controlled Thermal Resources and General Motors marks the first major investment in actualizing that vision."

Not only does CTR anticipate a significant portion of GM's future battery-grade lithium hydroxide and carbonate coming from this investment; it also plans to begin delivery of lithium from its first stage facilities in 2024.

"After years of laying the groundwork, we are ready to move forward pedal to the metal on our cleaner air, electric vehicle, and climate goals while utilizing these economic development opportunities to bring vital resources, improve public health, and uplift overall circumstances in our region," continued Asm. Garcia. "More than ever, we must continue to elevate our community engagement efforts to ensure local stakeholders and residents are in the driver’s seat as we set this new course. Our work last year (AB 1657, E. Garcia) to establish the Lithium Valley Commission will help ensure that."

CTR’s lithium resource at the Salton Sea is one of the largest known lithium-brine resources in North America. Direct lithium extraction with renewable geothermal energy could offer the Valley some of the highest sustainability credentials available today.