Block party in Toledo, Ohio turns deadly

Shots rang out at a block party in Toledo Ohio Monday morning and left a teenager dead.



A total of 12 people were shot. The call came in late Sunday night and the trouble lasted until after midnight.

The Toledo Police Chief says when officers first arrived, they really didn't see any need to break up the party.

But just after midnight, gunfire broke out. At one point, 300 people were fighting in the street.

A total of 80 rounds were fired from multiple guns. 12 people were hit with bullets - one of those, a 17 year old who was flown to the University of Michigan where he later died.

Nine victims, including an 11 year old are in stable condition, while two others are still in critical as of Monday evening.

A witness says it was a family event, and the troublemakers just appeared.

Authorities have lamented the fact that people who were at the party seem to be reluctant to talk and give police information.

So far there are no suspects.