Local Veteran Mark Martinez says their 4th of July celebration will go on until the food is gone

News

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1763 is inviting everyone to celebrate the 4th of July with them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's hard to imagine, leaving your country to defend its freedoms on foreign soil. But, it's a call that many have made and more have benefited from.

On any given day one of those few can walk into a Veterans of Foreign Wars post and be greeted with a warm welcome. There they can share stories, enjoy a drink and even enjoy a meal.

So, on this Fourth of July, those men and women would like to invite the public and celebrate our freedom together. On Sunday, VFW #1763 (2485 E. 14th St.) will host an Independence Day celebration.

The event is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and according to Mark Martinez with the VFW it will go on until the food runs out. Martinez says that they wanted to do the event early enough so that people could get to one of the area's firework displays.

Now, they're planning on serving hot dogs and watermelon. Also, they're planning to have a water balloon fight, so be prepared. This is a free event