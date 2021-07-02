Imperial County Sheriff’s Office host vigil for fallen Deputy

News

Friends and family gathered to honor Deputy Anthony Redondo - 13 On Your Side's Vince Ybarra reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A community is sharing its grief over the loss of a local lawman, and showing its support to his family, friends, and colleagues.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) held a vigil Thursday night for 25 year-old Deputy Anthony Redondo. Redondo died the line of duty on June 26 in a crash near the intersection of Forrester Road and Aten Road.

It was very apparent he will be missed and he is leaving a last legacy.

Janelle, Redondo’s mother, somehow found the strength and courage to speak about her son in front of a large crowd that gathered to pay respect to his family.

“My son was truly amazing, I knew that. But I didn’t know so many others knew it too,”

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, saying it was important to host a vigil for Deputy Redondo’s family and the community.

“While it is a time to come together and mourn, I prefer to think of an event like last nights vigil as a time to come together and honor,” said Fried.

The funeral for Deputy Redondo is expected to garner a lot of support.

“Responses from all over the state, out of state, the uniform personnel alone is gonna be tremendous,” said Fried.

The crash is being investigated by California Highway Patrol. As of now, there are no updates as to how or why this crash happened.

Six others were involved in that crash. Five of the six were taken to the hospital. There is no update on their medical condition.