Fire officials ask Arizonans to skip the at-home fireworks this 4th of July

Wildfire danger remains high across the state

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State fire officials are urging Arizonans to skip the at-hoe fireworks this 4th of July.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says more than half the state remains in exceptional drought status, and a number of wildfires are already burning across the state. They worry people playing with fireworks could spark more blazes.

Firecrackers, sparklers, and fireworks are banned year-round on state trust lands. Temporary fire restrictions are in place on other public lands due to current fire activity and drought conditions.

Last year fireworks sparked a blaze off Interstate 17 in Maricopa County. That fire charred 260 acres before crews managed to douse it.