today at 7:22 AM
Published 7:06 AM

Fire officials ask Arizonans to skip the at-home fireworks this 4th of July

Wildfire danger remains high across the state

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - State fire officials are urging Arizonans to skip the at-hoe fireworks this 4th of July.

The Department of Forestry and Fire Management says more than half the state remains in exceptional drought status, and a number of wildfires are already burning across the state. They worry people playing with fireworks could spark more blazes.

Firecrackers, sparklers, and fireworks are banned year-round on state trust lands. Temporary fire restrictions are in place on other public lands due to current fire activity and drought conditions.

Last year fireworks sparked a blaze off Interstate 17 in Maricopa County. That fire charred 260 acres before crews managed to douse it.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

