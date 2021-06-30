Skip to Content
How to keep your family safe this summer

Tips on how to keep your family safe from firework injuries

(KYMA, KECY/CBS) - One man shares his experience of a firework injury that led to the loss of a few fingers.

It happened in 2015 at a backyard barbecue.

According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission report says at least 18 people died in 2020, compared to 12 in 2019.

Experts say never let children use fireworks, including sparklers.

Another tip is to never try to relight or pick up a firework that is malfunctioning and to keep a bucket of water nearby.

