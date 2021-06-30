Consumer expert has tips on how to stay cool

News

John Hessinger, the Better Business Bureau Community Development Director wants the public to be informed and on their guard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the mercury rises across the country, people are relying on their air conditioning to provide them safe haven from the heat. But, the Better Business Bureau says if your unit isn't properly maintained, it can fail to leave homeowners in a dangerous spot.

The BBB website offers consumers a wide range of local technicians with reviews, complaints, and the company's accreditation. John Hessinger the local Community Development Director says that the website also offers details on how consumers can protect themselves.

Hessinger says that criminals posing as technicians can take advantage of those consumers looking to get a deal.