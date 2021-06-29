El Centro to host groundbreaking ceremony for new library

News

The city is inviting the public to take part in the ceremony July 8

EL CENTRO, Calif. (CBS13) - A new library is coming to El Centro and the City wants the community to join in on the special groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, July 8 at 8:30 a.m.

The new library will be adjacent to the current El Centro library site. It will be located on 1198 N. Imperial Avenue.

The 19,811 square foot project will include a reading area, bookstore, community room space, and outdoor patios.

Construction is expected to be completed by July 2022 and is solely funded by the Measure P according to the city of El Centro.