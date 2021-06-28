Looking to work from home? Career Specialist says timing is everything

News

According to Goodwill, almost half of employees surveyed would rather work from home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Slowly, but surely many businesses are returning back to their respective building. But, many are finding an increase in productivity from employees working from home.

According to Career Specialist, Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma, many workers are interested in making the temporary call to work from home into a more permanent one.

So, many companies are looking to either continue with a satellite workforce or a hybrid one. But, that also means changing your routine.

The pandemic has taught workers how to manage their time, especially with kids at home. Soto-Graham says whether you're back in the office or partially working from home, managing your schedule is more important than ever.

She adds that some workers would take on extra responsibilities while working from home and will need to prioritize with any new changes. The goal according to Soto-Graham is to balance both your work and home life and avoid not getting burned out.