Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:58 PM
Published 5:48 PM

El Centro Aquatic Center changes hours

City of El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Aquatic Center is changing the hours of its Family Swim Days.

El Centro Aquatic Center
"Family Swim Day" Hours
Tuesday - Saturday
12pm-3pm
Friday-Sunday
4pm-8pm
*days/times subject to change without notice due to weather/heat and programming

The new hours are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

For more information about the El Centro Aquatic Center, visit its Facebook and Instagram accounts “@ElCentroAquaticCenter”, or visit the city's website, or call 760-335-4550.

Imperial County / Out & About
Author Profile Photo

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in Septemter of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content