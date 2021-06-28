El Centro Aquatic Center changes hours

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Aquatic Center is changing the hours of its Family Swim Days.

El Centro Aquatic Center

"Family Swim Day" Hours Tuesday - Saturday

12pm-3pm Friday-Sunday

4pm-8pm *days/times subject to change without notice due to weather/heat and programming

The new hours are effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

For more information about the El Centro Aquatic Center, visit its Facebook and Instagram accounts “@ElCentroAquaticCenter”, or visit the city's website, or call 760-335-4550.