California governor, assemblyman send condolences to family of ICSO deputy

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday sent his condolences to Deputy Anthony Redondo's loved ones.

Gov Newsom's statement reads:

"Jennifer and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony Redondo, who was tragically killed while serving the people of Imperial County. On behalf of all Californians, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his colleagues at the Sheriff’s Office during this painful time." -Statement from Gov. Gavin Newsom, (D-Calif.)

Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia also paid his respects to the fallen deputy, writing:

“Flags of the California State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of our own Imperial County Sheriff's Office Deputy Anthony Redondo. We are forever grateful for Deputy Redondo’s service to protect our community and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. We mourn this tragedy and share our deepest condolences with his family, loved ones, and public safety colleagues.” -Statement from Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, (D-Dist. 56)

Redondo died Saturday in a crash at Forrester and Aten Roads. He was responding to a call in Seeley at the time.

Deputy Redondo was just 25-years-old. He'd been with the Sheriff's Office for less than a year.