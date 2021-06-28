Another victim recovered from South Florida tower’s rubble

News

Death toll climbs to 10 - 150 still missing - NBC's Jay Gray reports

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NBC News) - Emergency officials in South Florida announced Monday they'd pulled another victim from beneath the rubble of a beach-side condominium. 150 people remain missing as recovery crews continue their delicate and dangerous search.

Every member of every urban rescue team in Florida, more than 350 men and women, are now on scene working in 12-hour shifts. They stress their mission is focused on finding survivors.

It's day five now, and the horror and the heartache continue in Surfside.

"We're hoping and praying for a miracle. we are holding on to hope because we really want to be reunited with my mom," said Rachel Spiegel,who's mother is missing.

Stunned families struggling as the number of those killed slowly climbs. Crews haven't pulled a survivor from the rubble since the first night. Still, officials insist, their mission hasn't changed.

"Right now our top priority is search and rescue to find the people," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

And while the situation is dire, first responders say there are still reasons to be hopeful here.

"There are certain areas we have not gotten to but been able to place cameras that seem to have large enough spaces voids that occupants my still be in there," said Assistant Chief of Operations Raide Jadallah with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

And so they continue, pushing deeper into the wreckage. Many of the areas are so unstable, teams are collecting small pieces of crumbled mortar and twisted metal by hand, their dedication and effort unwavering.

"They only have one way of doing business and that is a focus on savings of lives. It's what motivates them it's their fuel," said State Fire Marshall Jimmy Patronis.

Fuel that allows them to power through a task that is overwhelming, forging a bond between those searching and those waiting.

"It's very emotional this whole process is emotional. and that's why i call it family member because what we've gone through here I think we're all family now, said Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez

It's a family that is suffering, but refuses to give up.

Teams are using every available resource available during their search including dogs, remote cameras, and sonar. But they stress, it is a very slow, very deliberate process.