YPD asks for public’s helping finding clues to Downtown Yuma arson fire

Surveillance footage could show a suspect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has surveillance footage that may steer them towards a suspects in last Friday's blaze in Downtown Yuma.

The fire broke out just before 10:30 on June 18, in the 200 block of S. 2nd Avenue. When firefighters arrived a construction site was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to a neighboring law office.

On Friday, YPD Released a series of surveillance images that may show the person, or persons, who set that fire:

Anyone who recognizes the persons shown in these surveillance images is urged to call Detective E. Bonillas at (928)373-4784. You can email the detective at Ernesto.Bonillas@YumaAZ.gov, or you can submit an anonymous tip by dialing 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463.

In addition, police ask anyone with video or surveillance images from the area on the night of the fire to upload it to this evidence file.

