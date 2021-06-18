BREAKING NEWS: Large fire breaks out in downtown Yuma

Top Stories

Occurring at 2nd Avenue and Court Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - At approximately 10:30 Friday evening, a fire broke out downtown at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Court Street.

No word on how the fire started and how many buildings caught on fire.

In an eyewitness video courtesy of Dale Conley, he comments, "You can definitely feel the heat from here." Among police and fire truck sirens in the background, another eyewitness is heard responding in agreement.

We’ve reached out to Yuma Fire Department and Yuma Police Department but still waiting for more details. This is a continuing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for updates.