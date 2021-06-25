Law enforcement to increase highways patrols

News

CHP raises enforcement to reduce deadly accidents - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Every year hundreds of people get injured, and even die, along California's highways and roads. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) wants to prevent that from happening in our area. That's why it's increasing patrols on Interstate 8 between El Centro and Yuma.

CHP calls the program "A Dozens Reasons not to Speed." It's designed to reduce the number of car accidents on the state's roads.

In 2020, speeding killed 500 people on California's highways. Speed also injured nearly 57,000. Distracted driving also contributed to the number of injury crashes on California highways. Officer Arturo Platero tells us this effort is all about saving lives.

“The reason for partnering up with them is to increase their awareness of speed violations and wreck less driving, our main focus is to lower the milage death rate,” he said.

Platura says California, and Arizona, are two of twelve states that plan to increase law enforcement patrols along their roads. News 11's Wiley Jawhary will have more details on the patrol plans Friday on the Evening Edition at 6.