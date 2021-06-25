Former officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder sentenced to 20+ years in prison

News

Floyd family, supporters, and activists dissatisfied with sentence - NBC's Jay Gray reports

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (NBC News) - More than a year after George Floyd's death, the man convicted of his murder, has been sentenced.

"I miss him and I love him," said Floyd's daughter Gianna.

A year after her father's death, emotions remain raw. George Floyd's family shared their pain as they urged Judge Peter Cahill to hold nothing back as he sentenced the man convicted of murder in his death.

"I'm asking you please find it to give max sentence possible. My family and I have been given a life sentence, we won't ever get George back," pleaded Floyd's brother Philonise.

Prosecutors echoed that request, urging Judge Cahil to send a strong message with a sentence of 30-years.

"This is time for system to say I hear you," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, who prosecuted the case.

Chauvin himself showed no emotion during the hearing, even as his mother opened the presentation for the defense.

"My son is a good man." said Carolyn Pawlenty. " "He is quiet…selfless."

His defense team arguing the former police officer's service and spotless criminal record - not public opinion - should influence how much time Chauvin would spend behind bars. Chauvin joined him at the podium, citing future litigation, while offering his message to Floyd's family.

"There's more information in future of interest..and I hope things will give you some peace of mind," said Chauvin.

Judge Cahill took a brief recess before delivering the final words in this high-profile case.

"I sentence you to 270 months."

The decision bringing at least a bit of relief for Floyd's family, but it does not, they say, mark the end of their fight for justice as they continue to make sure the world never forgets his name.