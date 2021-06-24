Skip to Content
News
By ,
Published 7:56 AM

Biden Administration expected to extend eviction moratorium

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - With the CDC's moratorium on evictions set to expire in a week's time, the Biden Administration is expected to order an extension to the end of July.

Six million Americans are behind on rent and at risk of being homeless this summer, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Facing the possibility of mass evictions, the White House wants to buy more time to get federal rent relief money to the tenants who need it.

While nearly $50 billion has been allocated during the pandemic, some states like Arizona have only released 4% of their funds.

The funding can also save mom-and-pop landlords who are on the brink of bankruptcy due to months of lost rent payments.

If the Biden Administration acts as expected, it will mark the fourth time the deadline for lifting the ban on evictions has been pushed back.

As Seen on TV / Consumer / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Skip to content